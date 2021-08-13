17 News @ Sunrise 8/13/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting
  • BC nursing students doing door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations
  • FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 8/13/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story