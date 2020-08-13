17 News @ Sunrise 8/13/2020

Top Stories:

  • Updates on the Lake and Stagecoach Fires
  • A wrap of this week’s Bakersfield City Council meeting
  • Bakersfield City School District pushes back start date
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 8/13/2020” on Spreaker.

