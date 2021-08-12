17 News @ Sunrise 8/12/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield Downtown Business Association weighed in on the homeless crisis during its Block to Block meeting yesterday.

Organizers say they want the city to provide private security to protect businesses, as Bakersfield police officers are stretched thin. The push comes after a string of vandalism in the downtown area that some shopkeepers blame on the local homeless population, as well as those with drug addictions or mental health issues.