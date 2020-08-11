17 News @ Sunrise 8/11/2020

Top Stories:

  • Children see a rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County aims to help with childcare crisis
  • Stagecoach Fire burns at 7,700 acres and is 77% contained
