17 News @ Sunrise 8/10/2021

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.): A person was killed and two were injured in this morning's crash, according to the CHP.

The department said a 2010 Chevrolet was heading northbound on Highway 43 while a 2004 Chevrolet was heading southbound. The 2010 Chevy drifted into the southbound lane, at which point the other vehicle swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision.