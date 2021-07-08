17 News @ Sunrise 7/8/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Person killed in semi crash on Highway 43 in southwest Bakersfield
  • Skyrocketing rent and dwindling inventory pushing people out of Bakersfield housing market
  • President Biden expected to address situation in Afghanistan today
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 07/08/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story