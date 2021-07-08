17 News @ Sunrise 7/8/2021

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- The Delano Police Department issued seven citations and seized several pounds of illegal fireworks during a July 4 operation.

The department said it worked with the Kern County Fire Department for the operation, which resulted in responses to 95 fireworks-related calls between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday. The department said calls for service were significantly down compared to 2020, which recorded 172 fireworks-related calls.