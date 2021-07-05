17 News @ Sunrise 7/5/2021

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- Two women were arrested on suspicion of prostitution on Friday after undercover Delano officers were offered sex while at two massage parlors.

The Delano Police Department said it investigated multiple massage parlors after coming to believe that women were being forced to engage in prostitution against their will. Two undercover officers entered two separate parlors, located at 1319 Main St. and 623 Main St.