17 News @ Sunrise 7/5/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Kern County residents celebrate Fourth of July
  • Firefighters respond to major home fire in northeast Bakersfield
  • Today marks 2-year anniversary of major Ridgecrest earthquake
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 07/05/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story