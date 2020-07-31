17 News @ Sunrise 7/31/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield
  • Local update COVID-19
  • 1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 07/31/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story