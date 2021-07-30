17 News @ Sunrise 7/30/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It has been two years since well-known Bakersfield businessman and philanthropist Jose Arredondo was murdered, but his family still celebrates his birthday.

Employees and family members gathered yesterday at Arredondo Ventures to mark what would have been Jose Arredondo's 63rd birthday. Arredondo did a lot for the community, and his family honored his memory by doing what he liked -- serving others and giving to children to motivate them to continue studying.