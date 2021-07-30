17 News @ Sunrise 7/30/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Memorial service announced for slain deputy
  • Three shot in southeast Bakersfield
  • Pedestrian struck, killed in East Bakersfield collision
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 7/30/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story