17 News @ Sunrise 7/29/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Kern’s coronavirus crisis worsens as cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge
  • A recap of the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting
  • Houchin plasma donations
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 07/29/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story