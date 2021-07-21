17 News @ Sunrise 7/21/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Peak Fire burns 1,600 acres at 5% containment
  • Local nurses gathering at Memorial Hospital to demand patient and nurse protections
  • Four arrested and 53 pounds of meth seized during drug operation
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 7/21/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story