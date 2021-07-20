17 News @ Sunrise 7/20/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- COVID-19 infections among young Kern County children who are ineligible for vaccination are on the rise.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said during Tuesday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting that the department has recently been seeing an uptick in infections among young children. Since the start of the pandemic, KCPH has reported 13,804 COVID-19 cases among children.