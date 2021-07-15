17 News @ Sunrise 7/15/2021

(NEXSTAR) – Minimum wage won’t cover the cost of rent anywhere in the country, according to a new report.

The 2021 Out of Reach report, compiled by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, has found the average minimum-wage employee in the United States would need to work 97 hours per week to cover an “affordable” two-bedroom home at Fair Market Rent, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A one-bedroom rental, meanwhile, would take the average minimum-wage worker approximately 79 hours per week to afford.