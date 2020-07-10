17 News @ Sunrise 7/10/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Death of Wasco State Prison inmate being investigated as homicide
  • Break-in at Brazilian Acai Bowls in Downtown Bakersfield
  • KCFD working to contain Flat Fire
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 7/10/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story