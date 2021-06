BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Grammy-winning singer Clint Black, who has sent 22 singles to the top of the country charts over a career spanning more than three decades, is coming to the Fox Theater in December.

"It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, "Killin’ Time," said a news release from the Fox. "The genre-altering record cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in the works of artists today."