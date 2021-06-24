17 News @ Sunrise 6/24/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Starting this week, Kern County Animal Services will be offering reduced adoption fees every Friday through the end of July.

The adoption fee will just be $5 on Fridays. In addition, KCAS is introducing variable adoption fees based on how long a shelter pet has been in care. All shelter dogs that have been in the shelter for 30 days or more will have their adoption fees waived.