17 News @ Sunrise 6/23/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Congressman McCarthy calls for China to be held accountable for spread of coronavirus
  • MADD honoring locals who keep drunk drivers off the streets
  • Five-year anniversary of Erskine Fire
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 6/23/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story