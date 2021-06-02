17 News @ Sunrise 6/2/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • BPD chief discusses latest in case of missing West boys
  • City Council to consider to discuss housing project, recycle rate increase
  • Los Angeles fire department looking for answers after fatal shooting
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 06/02/21” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story