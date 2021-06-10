17 News @ Sunrise 6/10/2021

Top Stories:

  • Man wounded in south Bakersfield shooting
  • Cal OSHA board votes to withdraw restrictive masking rules in workplaces
  • Hundreds of millions of dollars are coming to Kern County as part of the federal stimulus package
