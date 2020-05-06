17 News @ Sunrise 5/6/2020

Noon Top Stories: Kern Public Health confirms three additional deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,055 cases in the countyGov. Gavin Newsom says some business that were forced to close because of the pandemic can reopen as early as FridayKern High School District board discusses the possibility of having a graduation ceremony for high school seniors Listen to "17 News @ Noon 5/5/2020" on Spreaker.