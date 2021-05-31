17 News @ Sunrise 5/31/2021

Top Stories:

  • Condors win Pacific Division title with 3-2 win over Henderson
  • Events taking place in Kern County this Memorial Day weekend
  • Texas Dems stage walkout in response to a controversial voting bill 
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 05/31/2021” on Spreaker.

