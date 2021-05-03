17 News @ Sunrise 5/3/2021

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- Julie DePetro has been fighting for her life for four months. For most of that time, doctors thought coronavirus would win. But DePetro is tough. She's been a nurse practitioner for over 30 years. At the beginning of the pandemic, she suited up and went to work, helping those battling the insidious virus. That fight turned personal in December. DePetro tested positive hours before starting her new job. The tests results came as a surprise. A couple of days later, started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

She was hospitalized just before Christmas, but was out after a couple nights. January 2nd was her birthday. Her sister-in-law found her unconscious on the floor that morning. She was quickly deteriorating. DePetro was placed on a ventilator almost immediately. Julie spent the next three months in an ICU bed. She was placed on a ventilator multiple times, intubated and in a medically induced coma.