BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Passions were high at a meeting of the Fairfax School District last night, where you could clearly hear attendees yelling “shame on you” to some of the board members.

The meeting took place just hours after the release of a Kern County Grand Jury report calling the Fairfax School Board "divided and dysfunctional." The report says the board has failed to allow public comment during meetings, violated its own bylaws and ethics laws and failed to take action regarding allegations of abusive behavior by the current board president, Palmer Moland.