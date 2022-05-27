Top Stories:
- Authorities revealed yesterday, that the gunman was inside the Robb elementary school for over an hour, before law enforcement killed him
- While the families of victims in Uvalde, Texas, mourn the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in a mass shooting, just hours away, the biggest and most powerful gun lobby group in the U-S, the National Rifle Association, is holding its annual meeting in Houston
- The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit a new high yesterday, at $6.07, according to AAA