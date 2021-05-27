17 News @ Sunrise 5/27/2021

Top Stories:

  • Nine people killed in San Jose railyard shooting
  • Recent poll that shows how Californians view Gov. Newsom ahead of recall election
  • Round Mountain Fire threatens homes as it quickly spreads through dry brush
