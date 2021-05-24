17 News @ Sunrise 5/24/2021

Top Stories:

  • US starting to turn corner in battle against COVID-19
  • Dozens of community members help celebrate birthday of a Bakersfield Korean War veteran
  • Kevin Charette joins 17 News live from Fresno Zoo
