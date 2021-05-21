17 News @ Sunrise 5/21/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Motorists may need to allow for extra time heading through downtown Bakersfield this morning.

At 8:45 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a vehicle procession for fallen K-9 Jango ahead of a memorial service at 10 a.m. The department says the outermost lane of Truxtun Avenue will be closed to allow for the procession.