17 News @ Sunrise 5/21/2021

Top Stories:

  • Nearly 2,800 CSUB graduates will be getting their diplomas starting today
  • Memorial service being held today for the fallen BPD K-9 Jango
  • Evacuations lifted in Loma Fire after multiple buildings were threatened
