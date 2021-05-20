17 News @ Sunrise 5/20/2021

KGET Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Man arrested in connection with fatal Vagabond Inn shooting following SWAT standoff
  • Greenfield Union School District trustees vote to change name of Plantation Elementary School
  • Video from the U.S. government shows mystery UFOs
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 05/20/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story