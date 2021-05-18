17 News @ Sunrise 5/18/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Kern County Fair postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19
  • Confusion continues over mask mandates and the different messaging between the state and CDC
  • Negotiations continue as the Biden administration continues to push infrastructure plan
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 05/18/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story