Top Stories:
- The painstaking search for evidence continues at the scene of that horrific grocery store massacre that took place over the weekend in Buffalo, New York
- Under pressure to get more baby formula to families who need it for their young children, the Biden administration is taking steps to get the critical nutrition back on store shelves as soon as possible
- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in northeast Bakersfield that left one person injured