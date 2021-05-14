17 News @ Sunrise 5/14/2021

Top Stories:

  • Local law enforcement investigating 3 homicides that happened within a span of five hours
  • CDC ends mask mandates in most cases for fully vaccinated people
  • Shoes for our Homeless drive kicks off today
