17 News @ Sunrise 5/10/2021

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was killed on Friday after the semi truck he was driving caught fire following a crash on Highway 99 north of Delano.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2:38 p.m., it received a call of an injury accident on southbound 99 north of Avenue 24. When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old Delano man dead at the scene.