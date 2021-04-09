17 News @ Sunrise 4/9/2021

Top Stories:

  • Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth the second’s husband, dies at 99
  • Six cases of the B-117 coronavirus variant detected in Kern County
  • Dodgers back home in LA for the first home game of season
