17 News @ Sunrise 4/8/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Both sides of Newsom recall spar in virtual discussion as signature count deadline approaches
  • Local groups hope community urges developers to keep Old Town Kern train depot
  • Suspected child abuse reports drop sharply during pandemic
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 04/08/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story