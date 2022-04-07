Top Stories:
- A historic vote was made last night by the Bakersfield city council, which adopted Ward Map 5B, setting new ward boundaries for the next ten years
- Bakersfield Ward One Councilman Eric Arias and Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier have crafted a bill to put the brakes on catalytic converter thieves making it a misdemeanor crime to possess detached catalytic converters without the documents to prove they belong to you.
- In the wake of that deadly shooting rampage in Sacramento, state leaders are calling for a boost in funding for community-based crime prevention programs, more resources for crime victims