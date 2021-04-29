17 News @ Sunrise 4/29/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • President Biden addresses a joint session in Congress
  • Major Sutton murder suspect still at large after Lerdo jail escape
  • Bakersfield 3 moms reflect on past 3 years searching for answers
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 04/29/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story