Noon Top Stories: Kern Public Health announces one more person has died from COVID-19 and 19 new cases, bringing total to 837CHP closed down Highway 58 between Highway 184 and Fairfax Road because of a hazardous material spillBakersfield Police Department investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an alleyway downtown Listen to "NOON KGET April 27 2020" on Spreaker.