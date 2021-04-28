17 News @ Sunrise 4/28/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Two inmates escape from Lerdo Justice Facility
  • Bakersfield K-9 killed during attempted arrest in southeast Bakersfield
  • President Joe Biden to provide first joint address to Congress today
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 04/28/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story