17 News @ Sunrise 4/27/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Gov. Newsom faces recall election after effort reaches signature goal
  • Measure N Committee recommends majority of $78 million budget
  • Mask mandates could change soon as health officials are preparing to change guidance
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 04/27/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story