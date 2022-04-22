Top Stories:
- New audio captured Bakersfield congressman and house minority leader Kevin McCarthy saying he would urge President Trump to resign after the January 6th attack at the U-S capitol
- The man who was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with the Bakersfield Police has been identified as 33-year-old Jesus Javier Aleman
- Ukraine and the United States both deny Vladimir Putin’s claim of having seized control of Mariupol, which would be a key win in Russia’s campaign to seize the eastern part of Ukraine