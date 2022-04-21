Top Stories:
- Bakersfield Police say the driver of the SUV involved in a pursuit, that ultimately led to the passenger in the vehicle being shot by an officer early yesterday morning in south Bakersfield, has been identified as 28-year-old Ismael Gardea
- The iconic Woolworth’s Building in downtown Bakersfield isn’t going anywhere after a resolution was passed last night by the Bakersfield City Council making it a Cultural Resource
- The Bakersfield housing market continues to stabilize, according to the Crabtree Report