17 News @ Sunrise 4/14/2021

Top Stories:

  • Kern is set to move into the less-restrictive Orange tier, for the first time Wednesday
  • The Kern County Fairgrounds will begin giving shots in a drive-thru system
  • Today marks 100 days until the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
