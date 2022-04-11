Top Stories:
- An investigation continues into a two-alarm structure fire that erupted yesterday morning at a vacant restaurant in Lamont
- Russia’s already brutal invasion of Ukraine will escalate with President Putin’s appointment of a new ground commander, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov known as the “Butcher of Syria” for his targeting of civilians in during Russia’s 2016 intervention in the Middle East
- The governor and state lawmakers are on spring break, and there is still no deal to send money to Californians they promised in response to rising gas prices