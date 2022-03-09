Top Stories:
- A Kern County Superior Court judge yesterday slapped a gag order on the case against Jaqueline and Trezell West the adoptive parents charged with murder in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West
- With rising civilian deaths and a Ukrainian refugee count over two million, Russian forces are on a new attack path to capital Kyiv where President Zelenskyy vows to remain and fight
- In his fourth State of the State address as governor of California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he’s proposing a tax rebate in response to the sky rocketing prices of oil and gas