17 News @ Sunrise 3/30/2021

Top Stories:

  • Vaccine eligibility expands in Kern to residents in all but six zip codes
  • WHO weighs in on origin of COVID-19 after joint study with China
  • Derek Chauvin starts second day in court today in death of George Floyd
