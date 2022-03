Bakersfield weather forecast March 25

BC to hold celebration of life for Jack Hernandez

Bakersfield ranked 67th most expensive rental market

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video …

Vietnam veteran remembrance ceremony

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Kevin McCarthy

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Kevin McCarthy

Bakersfield weather forecast March 24

10-year-old wrestling prodigy

Newsom pushes for gas rebate as Republicans ask to …

Church Without Walls, which ministers to Oildale …