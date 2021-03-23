17 News @ Sunrise 3/23/2021

Top Stories:

  • 10 killed after active shooter enters grocery store in Boulder, Colorado
  • Kern County expected to move back into red tier this week
  • Lawsuit against Gov. Newsom’s use of executive power moving forward
