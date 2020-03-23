Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm sixth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

17 News @ Sunrise 3/23/2020

KGET Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Sunrise

Podcast – 17 News at Sunrise

Sunrise Top Story:

Latest On COVID-19 Pandemic

Produced By: Paul Dykes

Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 3/23/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story