17 News @ Sunrise 3/22/2021

Top Stories: House Passes Immigration Bills - Two immigration bills pass the house, and head to the senate.Sunset Hearing - A local family grieving the loss of a new mom and her baby, is taking their fight to protect other mothers to the state legislature today.B.1.1.7. COVID Variant - A variant strain of the coronavirus, first found in the UK, discovered in Kern. Listen to "17 News @ Sunrise 03/19/2021"…