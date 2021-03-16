Skip to content
17 News @ Sunrise 3/16/2021
KGET Podcasts
by:
Joseph Luiz
Posted:
Mar 16, 2021 / 07:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2021 / 07:23 AM PDT
Top Stories:
State says Kern County will remain in purple tier for at least another week
Californians evaluate Gavin Newsom’s job as governor
President Biden continues campaign-style tour for American Rescue Plan
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 03/16/2021” on Spreaker.